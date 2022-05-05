Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Gates Industrial updated its FY22 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 23,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,497. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

