GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

