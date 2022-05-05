Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Wayfair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.95. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

