Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 786.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.96 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

