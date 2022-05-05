Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $370,000 Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,962,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,354,000 after buying an additional 1,628,422 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,619,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 876,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

