Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 310,660 shares during the period.

ITB stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

