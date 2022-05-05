Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

ECL opened at $173.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

