Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 741 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 748,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 462,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $68.31 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.43. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.