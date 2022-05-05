Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Barrons 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrons 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Barrons 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barrons 400 ETF alerts:

Barrons 400 ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. Barrons 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrons 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrons 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.