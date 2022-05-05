Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1,811.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.