Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as high as C$2.50. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 11,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

