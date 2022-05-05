George Makris, Jr. Buys 15,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. 945,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

