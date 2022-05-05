Gitcoin Price Reaches $4.56 (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00012508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $64.80 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00029914 BTC.

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

