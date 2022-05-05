Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.86%.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after purchasing an additional 206,503 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 112,396 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 39.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

