Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 345.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Glaukos stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

