Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 345.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Glaukos stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Glaukos (Get Rating)
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glaukos (GKOS)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- The Downtrend In iRobot Is Not Over
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.