Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,162. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.