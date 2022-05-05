Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

GBT stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 3,346,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,385. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

