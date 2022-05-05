Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $63.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,794. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
