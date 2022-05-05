Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

GSL stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $877.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 600,857 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.