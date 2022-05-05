Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $13.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.95% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

