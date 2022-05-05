GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.62. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

GDDY stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

