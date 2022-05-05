GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in GoDaddy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

