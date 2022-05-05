Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market cap of C$3.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)
