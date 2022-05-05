Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Lifted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 30.0% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned approximately 1.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $178,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 305,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

