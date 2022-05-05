Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

