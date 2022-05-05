Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.51 million and the highest is $97.81 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $15.01. 15,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,824. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.