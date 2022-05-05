Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,692,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,152,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 150,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,801,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $182.38 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.