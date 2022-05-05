Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 351,095 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,095 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $30,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vistra by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. 291,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,387. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

