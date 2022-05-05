Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 981 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of J. M. Smucker worth $37,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $81,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $14,940,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 512.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 106,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.54. 24,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

