Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 950,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Murphy Oil worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 263,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 269,942 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:MUR traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,094. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

