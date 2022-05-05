Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $77,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

