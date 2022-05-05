Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $28.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $637.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.00 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $711.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.