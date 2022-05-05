Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 39,676 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,676 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $56,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,966. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

