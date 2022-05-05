Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 91,195 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91,195 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 881,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511,931. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

