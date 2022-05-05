Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 730,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

