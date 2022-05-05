Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 6,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

