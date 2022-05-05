Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $902.19

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.19 ($11.27) and traded as high as GBX 948.90 ($11.85). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 930 ($11.62), with a volume of 37,314 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,250 ($15.62) to GBX 1,275 ($15.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gresham House presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,264 ($15.79).

Get Gresham House alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £351.74 million and a PE ratio of 25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 903.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 886.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.