Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2,314.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.