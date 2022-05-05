Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Grindrod Shipping posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

GRIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 5,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $526.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

