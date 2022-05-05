Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.36

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 6646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

