Hacken Token Price Reaches $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $17.36 million and $2.78 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00223819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,725.05 or 1.93941562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

