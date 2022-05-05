Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,934,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 7,326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,337.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

