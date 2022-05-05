Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

HBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 33.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

