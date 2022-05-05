Handshake Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $58.81 million and $305,884.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,297.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.38 or 0.07505642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00265155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00759577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.59 or 0.00558131 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005866 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 488,101,949 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

