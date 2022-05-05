Handy (HANDY) Trading 18.5% Lower This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $49,181.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00224020 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040083 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,828.92 or 1.96696701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

