Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 10,685,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

