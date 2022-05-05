Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 10,685,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.