Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE:HASI opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

