Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 2,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 217 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.
