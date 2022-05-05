Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 27,812 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after buying an additional 3,403,740 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 57,496,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,770,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

