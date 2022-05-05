Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Matador Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 354,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

